Lamborghini Urus Launched in India

Lamborghini India have launched the Urus, Lamborghini’s new SUV, from Rs 3 crore.

The Urus is Lamborghini’s first modern SUV and the first ever car from them to use turbochargers. A spiritual successor to the LM002, the Urus looks nothing like it. Let’s put it this way: if Dr. Bruce Banner was the Huracán, the Urus is the Hulk.

The Urus offers seating for either four or five passengers. It will be as sporty as it is luxurious, offering incredible acceleration and a claimed top speed of 305 km/h, making it the world’s fastest SUV, or rather ‘Super SUV’ as Lamborghini refer to it as. Allowing that sort of performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 650 PS and 850 Nm. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission coupled to a four-wheel drive unit. There are also new drive modes, huge brakes, and cutting-edge assistance systems. For all the details about the new Lamborghini Urus, click here.

Story: Jim Gorde