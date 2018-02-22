Kia Begin Building Plant in Andhra Pradesh with 300,000-unit Production Capability

Korean carmakers Kia Motors are on the cusp of entering the Indian market. To help make this entry a smooth one, they have begun establishing their own manufacturing centre in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. This new facility spans over 213 hectares, and is expected to provide over 3,000 jobs to locals when finished.

The frame installation ceremony for the plant was held on 22 February 2018, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter next year, and the first vehicles to begin rolling out by 2019 end. The entire investment is expected to reach close to US $2 billion (Rs 13,000 crore) by 2021, and produce 300,000 units. The first car expected to roll out of this very facility is likely to be a compact SUV based on the SP Concept recent unveiled at the Auto Expo.

Speaking at the ceremony, Han-Woo Park, President & CEO of Kia Motors Corporation said, “I believe Kia will bring amazing change and hope to both the state of Andhra Pradesh and entire India. We are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard of automotive lifestyle experience by providing Indian consumers with world-class products and service, but also deeply engaging with the Indian people and giving back to the community whenever possible.”

Kia are also in talks with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a training program that would equip local residents with the skills necessary to fulfil rolls in the new plant when it is ready. Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, was also present at the event, and stated that he believed the Kia plant could become the biggest car manufacturing plant in the world.