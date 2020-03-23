Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Sold-out in India

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was launched in India on 4 March and deliveries began on 15 March. In India, we get the five-door version of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon that comes as a Completely Built Up (CBU) unit. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India have announced that the first batch of the SUV, which was priced at Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom) has been sold out in India in less than a month and that most cars were ready for delivery.

Under the hood of the Wrangler Rubicon is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 272 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and . This makes the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon one of the manufacturers most powerful offerings. Jeep claim that this engine is tuned to perform like a V6, deliver torque like a diesel engine, and at the same time, ensure much better fuel efficiency than a larger capacity engine, apart from offering legendary “Trail Rated” off-road 4×4 capability.

