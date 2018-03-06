Jeep Compass on a roll

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India have built 25,000 units of the Jeep Compass in India

The Jeep Compass was launched in India on 31 July, 2017, and the steady demand for this impressive SUV has seen production figures cross the 25,000-unit mark as of February 2018. The cars are built at FCA’s and Tata Motors’ jointly-owned facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune, and 5,000 units have so far been exported to international right-hand-drive markets, including Australia, Japan and the UK. This partnership is a testament to what can be achieved by working in synergy, and the Jeep Compass’ competitive pricing is a direct result of this indigenous manufacture. Since its launch the Compass has won several awards, and it was also adjudged our Premium SUV of the Year at the recently-concluded Car India Awards 2018.