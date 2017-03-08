Jaguar-Land Rover and Getty Images Promote Women Engineers

This women’s day, in a bid to showcase the variety of jobs women are capable of doing in the engineering and manufacturing industry, Jaguar-Land Rover and Getty Images have teamed up to swivel the spotlight on the women in the industry.

The role of women in the automotive industry has grown over the years, spanning over various fields like science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). However, when you search for relevant images you will be surprised at the limited options you get. J-LR and Getty Images aim to change that for the better.

The results that we get today for ‘women engineers’ are either horribly outdated or irrelevant. They aim to change this scenario by providing a more realistic representation of women engineers. The ultimate objective of this effort being to encourage more women to participate in the various fields of engineering by providing them with an accurate portrayal of the modern workspace so that they can make an informed choice. With the number of people searching for ‘women+STEM’ having risen by 526 per cent in the past year alone, this effort will not go in vain.

Fiona Pargeter, Jaguar-Land Rover Global PR Communications Director, said: “We have always championed women in the car business and are committed to inspiring more girls and women to consider careers in engineering and manufacturing. Our female workforce has grown from nine to 11 per cent over the past four years due to our focused STEM initiatives. But this is still far too low – businesses being proactive about using realistic imagery is one of the many ways that we can attract the bright minds we need into STEM careers.”

Rebecca Swift, Director Creative Insight at Getty Images, said: “We are a passionate advocate for the realistic representation of women through imagery and are proud to be leading the visual industry in the creation and promotion of powerful, relevant imagery which celebrates diversity and authenticity in every area of life.”

Jaguar-Land Rover have also called other manufacturers to the front to promote this venture.