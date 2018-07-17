Isuzu Sponsor Rainforest Challenge India 2018

For the first time since its inception, the fifth edition of RFC India will be sponsored by Isuzu Motors India. They will be working alongside Cougar Motorsport Pvt Ltd to promote competitive off-roading in India.

Considered to be one of the toughest off-road events in the country, RFC India is a prestigious event that boasts of international repute. Started in 2014, RFC India is the regional chapter of the renowned off-road competition, RFC Malaysia. The mother competition boasts of being in the top 10 toughest races in the world and RFC India is at third place in the RFC Global series. A feat to be applauded, considering that RFC Global comprises 51 editions across 21 countries.

In usual fashion, the week-long (21-28 July) off-road battle will be held in Goa. This year 41 teams have signed up to tackle 26 Special Stages (SS). The winner stands to win Rs 6.85 lakh (US$ 10,000) and a free entry into RFC Malaysia. We will be covering the event this year as well. Follow us on social media for updates from RFC India.

Story: Joshua Varghese