India-specific Nissan Kicks SUV Teaser Revealed



Nissan India have officially confirmed the launch of the Kicks, their mid-sized SUV. They have released the sketches of the India-specific model depicting its design language.

The Nissan Kicks is already available internationally and is based on the company’s V-platform. However, in the India-spec SUV will be based on the BO platform, which underpins the existing Nissan Terrano and Renault’s Duster and Captur SUV models.

These sketches give a glimpse of the India-specific Nissan Kicks’ styling which seems to be heavily influenced by Nissan’s global design language. It gets a V-motion front grille, LED headlamps, raked A-pillars, prominent shoulder line, and beefy wheel arches, all of which add up to give it a robust SUV stance. The second sketch sheds light on the rear design with a muscular bumper, integrated spoiler, and boomerang-shaped tail-lamps.



Expected to be larger in size than the Terrano, the Nissan Kicks will reach our shores by early 2019 and will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and even the Jeep Compass.

