Hyundai To Launch Compact Family-Oriented Car Next Year



Hyundai Motor have announced that they are going to launch a ‘Compact’ family-oriented car in the second half of 2018.

HMIL are currently India’s second largest automaker behind Maruti Suzuki. Now the Korean manufacturer have decided to introduce a family-oriented car in the second half of 2018. There is not much information on whether the incoming ‘Compact’ family car will be a SUV design or a hatchback. However, we can report there will be a new model in the company’s line-up coming soon and not an update to an existing model.

Hyundai have also announced that they plan to invest about Rs 13,000 crore in India over the next five years to develop products and expand their market share by 2020. India currently accounts for over 14 per cent of the company’s global sales. Hyundai are currently facing a supply crunch as demand for certain models has been going strong. The compact SUV Creta, and i20 Elite and Grand i10 hatches have sold more than 1.3 million units in India.

Story: Sahej Patheja