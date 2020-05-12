Hyundai MPV to Rival Maruti Ertiga in the Works

A compact and affordable Hyundai MPV may be launched sometime next year. Here’s what we know.

Hyundai currently have a wide range of products for the Indian market across most segments, but we are yet to see a compact, seven-seater MPV from the Korean brand. This may change soon as Hyundai respond to the growing demand for an affordable people carrier on the lines of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo.

Not much is known at the moment, other than a heavily-camouflaged Hyundai MPV was recently spotted testing in Beijing. If and when the Korean manufacturer decide to bring this vehicle to India, we assume it could sport a design similar to the Hyundai Hexa Space Concept pictured here, that was showcased back at the 2012 Auto Expo. The MPV would probably share a platform with the Hyundai Venue with similar engine options, namely the 1.4-litre turbo diesel, the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol with optional 7-speed DCT.

The time is ripe, and if all goes well we may see this new Hyundai MPV on our roads in 2021.