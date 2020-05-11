Hyundai EMI Assurance Introduced

Hyundai EMI Assurance aims to ease the financial instability that the lockdown may have brought upon some of their customers.

The Hyundai EMI Assurance programme’s primary focus is to reaffirm positivity among their customers who may have financial problems due to the lockdown. Under this programme, employees of the private sector can now buy a Hyundai car with more peace of mind than before. Should the customer lose their job due to poor financial health, acquisition or merger of the company they are employed at or due to any applicable laws, Hyundai will cover up to three of their car loan EMIs.

This Hyundai EMI Assurance is valid only on select models that are purchased during the month of May 2020 and is valid for up to one year from the date of sale. However, the first three months’ EMIs are not a part of this programme.

Currently, Hyundai are working towards re-opening their various customer touchpoints while strictly adhering to government guidelines. Their current portfolio in India begins with the Santro and goes all the way up to the Tucson. The all-electric SUV, Kona, is also part of their India lineup.

Story: Joshua Varghese