HOT: Hyundai Kona Unveiled

Hyundai have showcased their latest offering in their SUV line-up, the Kona, designed to target customers with an active lifestyle.

The Kona is a modern, compact SUV and the latest addition to Hyundai’s SUV family, set to join the Creta, Tucson, and Santa Fe. The Kona will also be coming to India in the future, set to become a credible new challenger in the compact SUV arena, with several new innovative features.

As you can see from the pictures, this Kona features some inspired styling with slim daytime running lights, sleek turn-indicators, and separate LED headlamps. Inside, it also packs good safety kit and communication and entertainment features such as AVN (Audio, Video, and Navigation).

The Kona will be offered with a choice of petrol, diesel and even a hybrid powertrain. A 2.0-litre MPI Atkinson engine produces 149 PS power with a torque of 179 Nm. It also has turbo-petrol 1.6T-GDI engine which produces 177 PS and a maximum torque of 265 Nm. The Kona is expected to enter the Indian market with petrol as well as diesel variants, with the latter likely to be the 1.6-litre CRDi turbo-diesel with 128 PS and 260 Nm currently seen in the Verna, Elantra and Creta.

Euisun Chung, Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Company said,”With the Kona, we have created a stylish and highly functional compact SUV, perfectly suited to the needs of customers who pursue challenging, action-filled lifestyles. We also aim to set new standards for the compact SUV segment, with appealing design, cutting-edge connectivity and class leading safety features.”

Story: Richie Fernandes