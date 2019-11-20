Honda Civic Leads the Executive Sedan Segment

Sales reports tell us that the new Honda Civic triumphs as the leading car in the executive sedan segment.

The new Honda Civic was launched in March 2019 and since then has managed to catch the eyes of customers interested in D-segment sedans. The company has clocked a 30 per cent month-on-month growth in sales of the Civic, with 336 units and 436 units being sold in the months of September and October respectively. Since its launch in March, 4,375 units of the Honda Civic have been sold till October. This is a growth of 9.5 per cent as compared to the 4,350 units sold in the same period last year.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The comeback of the Civic this year has given the much-needed boost to the executive sedan segment and its one of the few segments which have grown despite the current market slowdown. This reaffirms our confidence in the sedan category that there are customers who prefer sedans for their stylish looks and superb driving dynamics. We are thankful to our esteemed customers who have reaffirmed their love for Civic and helped it lead the segment sales.”

The Honda Civic is being offered with either a 1.8-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic or a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo-diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The top-end ZX variant boasts features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a smart entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, electric parking brake and a multi-angle rear-view camera.

The Honda Civic is priced between Rs 17.70 lakh and Rs 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read more: Honda Civic i-DTEC Road Test Review

Story: Azaman Chothia