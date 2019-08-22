Goodyear Launch Two New Tyres; Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac

Reputed tyre manufacturers, Goodyear, have expanded their Indian portfolio by ushering in improved versions of two of their popular tyres. The new models are called Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac; the former is exclusively for small- and mid-sized passenger cars while the latter caters to the needs of SUVs.

Assurance DuraPlus 2

This improved variant of the DuraPlus boasts strengths such as TredLife technology, enhanced sidewall durability and quieter operation. Goodyear claim that the TredLife technology optimizes the tyre for maximum mileage and has also significantly reduced the noise levels when compared to its predecessor. Already compatible with a large number of popular cars in the small and mid-size segment, the Assurance DuraPlus 2 is available in nine sizes for 13-, 14- and 15-inch rims.

Wrangler AT SilentTrac

This tyre is specifically aimed at the SUV segment. Goodyear claim that the new Wrangler AT has taken into account everything that an SUV needs and made significant improvements to the previous Wrangler tyre. The DuraWall technology has apparently been crucial towards improving the tyre’s durability in off-road conditions, all-terrain performance and even reduced levels of noise. The Wrangler Silent Trac is available in seven sizes and will be available for 15-,16- and 17-inch rims.

Story: Joshua Varghese