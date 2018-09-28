Global NCAP World Congress Delhi Announces Safety Ratings for Brezza, Nexon and Lodgy

The Global NCAP World Congress is taking place in New Delhi from 26-29 September 2018 in association with Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE). The event aims to promote safety and encourage manufacturers to take the onus of safe driving by providing cars that come equipped with the basic protective technology.

Dr Rohit Baluja, President, IRTE, explained the wide range of safety-related topics that the event would be addressing, saying, “Some of the subjects that will be discussed during the World Congress include Vehicle Safety and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, The Role and Development of NCAPs in Emerging Markets, Priorities for Motorcycle Safety, Safer Cars for India, Fleet Safety – A Catalyst for Five Star Safety, A Road Map for Vehicle Safety – Major Trends & Opportunities to 2030.”

During the GLobal NCAP World Congress event, results for crash safety tests conducted on three extremely popular car models sold in India were also announced. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon compact SUVs, along with the Renault Lodgy people carrier, were assessed on safety parameters. The results of the test saw the former two earn impressive four-star ratings, while the Lodgy came away with a disappointing zero stars. The Brezza and Nexon achieved four stars for adult occupant protection, and two and three stars respectively for child occupant protection. The Lodgy’s non-airbag variant scored zero stars in adult protection but earned two stars in child protection.

Speaking regarding the results of the safety tests, David Ward, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “The four-star result for Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza is really impressive. It demonstrates clearly the safety engineering capabilities of India’s leading vehicle manufacturer. It also shows the beneficial effects of the Indian Government’s new crash test standards helping to raise levels of vehicle safety. We are getting very close now to seeing India’s first five-star car. In contrast, the zero star Renault Lodgy is extremely disappointing. Global NCAP had hoped that Renault had learned from the difficult experience they had with the Kwid. It’s time now for Renault to make front airbags standard across their entire Indian product range.”

We hope that more events and tests like the Global NCAP World Congress are conducted so that the cars sold in India continue to improve in terms of safety in the years to come.

