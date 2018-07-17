Ford India Reach 10-lakh Milestone in India



Since their inception in 1998, popular car models such as the Escort, Ikon, Fiesta, Figo and the EcoSport have helped the American car maker breach the 10-lakh car milestone. The one-millionth Indian customer of Ford India took delivery of the new Ford Freestyle at a dealership in Delhi.

“We are proud and excited to reach one million customers in India and remain indebted to our customers for their faith and trust,” said Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India. He added, “Our unrelenting focus on India strategic pillars – Strong Brand, Right Products, Competitive Cost and Effective Scale – continue to ensure that we grow faster than the industry & bring more customers to the Ford family.”



Over the years, Ford has invested more than US$ 2 billion (over Rs 13,000 crore) in India which has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing auto markets. The auto major’s current line-up in India includes the Ford Figo hatchback and Aspire compact sedan, the Freestyle, which the company positions as a ‘compact utility vehicle’, the EcoSport compact SUV, and the Endeavour full-size SUV. Ford India’s portfolio also includes the iconic Mustang GT sports car. Presently, the company has over 465 sales and service outlets in 267 cities across India.