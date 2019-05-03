Facelifted Mahindra TUV300 Launch

The Mahindra TUV300 seven-seater compact SUV has been given a new visage and a few choice updates for 2019, priced from Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra TUV300 has been part of the “double-O”” series of Mahindra SUVs since 2015 now, and, as such, needed a bit of a refresher to keep it current and relevant to its consumers. With that in mind, Mahindra have given the car a new look and a sprinkling of new features as part of the update. This includes a repainted front grille in piano black, a new headlamp design with daytime running lights, clear lens tail-lights, the addition of a reverse parking camera, additional cladding, and new paint options among others. The interior has been redesigned by Pininfarina, and now gets silver accents. There’s also a new T10 (O) variant that gets lumbar support and leatherette seats. The mHAWK100 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, producing 100 PS and 240 Nm, along with the suspension and the rest of the mechanicals, remain unchanged on the new Mahindra TUV300.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, ‘We are pleased to launch the bold new TUV300, the facelift version of the only compact SUV with an authentic SUV design that combines the space and comfort of seven seats with performance and high-tech features. The TUV300 has already established itself in the compact SUV segment with 1 lakh satisfied customers. I am confident that the bolder and more muscular design will appeal to buyers looking for a true SUV to make a stylish and powerful statement, while enabling them to enhance their lifestyles.”

The new Mahindra TUV300 is available in T4+, T6+, T8, T10 and T10(O) variants.