Facelifted 2018 Honda Jazz launch imminent; details emerge

The latest iteration of the Honda Jazz will make its début in a soft launch on 19 July, and a few key details of what the car does and doesn’t come equipped with have emerged ahead of its launch. The Jazz is essentially a re-badged Honda Fit – the moniker it carries in several global markets – so pictures of the Fit will give a fair idea of what the car will look like. Mechanically, nothing has changed in this new Jazz when compared to its predecessor. This means it still comes with the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol that produces 90 PS and 110 Nm, and a 1.5-litre four-pot diesel churning out 110 PS and 200 Nm of torque. The petrol will come mated to a five-speed manual or CVT as per your choice, and the diesel comes only with a six-speed manual gearbox. So what’s new then?

Well, apart from the usual aesthetic changes which will include new bumpers, some chrome embellishments, LED lights and the like, the car will now come with push-button start, auto-folding mirrors, and a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, both the CVT and the diesel manual now come with cruise control. One that ardent Jazz fans will miss is the rumoured omission of the car’s famous Magic Seat feature which allows for a versatile range of seating configurations as per the driver’s needs, with the ability to fold and stow away or easily remove them, too, to fulfil your storage space needs.

Price wise, you’re looking at the same ballpark as the previous Jazz, so a range of Rs 6 lakh to under 10 lakh. We’ll have all the updates during the new Jazz’s launch, so make sure to follow us on our social media. We’ll review the car as soon as possible, too, so watch this space.