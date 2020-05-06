Droom Jumpstart Post-lockdown Car Service Launched

Digital automotive services and used-car retail firm Droom have yet another service to add to your portfolio – Droom Jumpstart. Droom Jumpstart is a vehicle service solution launched with the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown in mind. This service targets those car owners who have let their vehicles stagnate during the lockdown period, or have been unable to maintain them properly. A service slot can be booked online for Jumpstart, where you can decide when one of Droom’s technicians or Service Ninjas will drop by to get your car up and running again. The list of Droom Jumpstart services include the following –

Jumpstarting your car

Checking and topping up oil and other fluids

Checking tyres and inflating them

Providing pressures washes

Towing services for your car

Fuelling up your car

Droom uses the brand’s Eco platform to help deploy their Jumpstart services. Speaking about this newly launched service, Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Droom said, “In the wake of an extended lockdown, anywhere between 5 to 25 million vehicles in India might not start or move. Eco has come long way from offering any vehicle’s inspection anywhere since 2016 to complete vehicle certification, large automobile fleet health and safety to recent launch of Germ Shield, an antimicrobial treatment for automobiles and facilities. We leverage IOT, AI, cloud infrastructure, mapping technologies for field operations to fully mobile technology driven work flow management for standard service delivery. To serve our customers better, we launched Germ Shield in March and will continues to launch more such unique services in the times to come.”

Prices for the Jumpstart service start at Rs 999 for hatchbacks, Rs 1299 for sedans, and Rs 1599 for SUVs. Prices will vary based on the add-on features you opt for. The services can be pre-booked or applied on the spot, and payments too can be made online or at the time of service. Car owners will even receive a report on their vehicle’s status at the end of the Droom Jumpstart service.