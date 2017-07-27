Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre launched at Rs 3.57 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO 800 was launched in June 2016 and has been the most successful car model by the Nissan-owned low cost brand. The compact hatchback has managed to establish itself in the entry-level car market and has been selling around 2,000 units every month.

With an aim to improve the redi-GO’s sales performance, Datsun India have the launched a 1.0-litre version of the car which will be available at all Nissan dealerships across the country. This hatchback is equipped with a three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Furthermore it comes in two trim levels (O) and S, packed with new features like central locking and remote keyless entry. The car is available in silver, grey, ruby, lime and white.

Datsun redi-GO’s brand ambassador Sakshi Malik was present at the launch of the Datsun redi-GO 1.0L version.

Jerome Saigot, vice president, Datsun India, further added, “Datsun is focused on offering accessible and high-value-for-money cars for aspirational “young India.” The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is the latest example of our brand’s core strengths, and we will continue to enhance the Datsun model line-up in line with our customers’ expectations.”

The redi-GO starts at Rs 3.57 lakh, competing with cars like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Hyundai EON. In the future like the Renault Kwid, the Datsun might also launch a red-GO AMT version in India.

Story: Aahil Akkalkotkar