Coronavirus: MG Hector Transformed Into An Ambulance

Morris Garage Motor India have donated a retrofitted MG Hector SUV ambulance to healthcare authorities to fight the ongoing battle against Convid-19.



According to the information shared by the Chinese-owned British brand, the car manufacturer has transformed an MG Hector into an ambulance for the healthcare authorities in Vadodara. Developed by the MG Motor’s engineering team based in Halol in partnership with Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders, the MG Hector was modified into an ambulance in just 10 days. With the limited resources it had, and the lockdown restrictions, this is quite a feat.

The white MG Hector ambulance has the ‘Morris Garage’ branding on the sides and roof-mounted siren and warning lights. Inside, the make-shift ambulance is equipped with an imported auto-loading stretcher, an oxygen system with cylinder, internal lighting, a medicine cabinet with a five parameter monitor, an inverter with battery and a few sockets, a fire extinguisher, and a whole bunch of other medical equipment. We also noticed a jump seat for the attendant which is essentially a reused rear seat to save cost.



In the last month, MG Motor has initiated other several initiatives to fight Coronavirus, including the announcement of the ‘Affordable Ventilator Challenge’ under the company’s MG Developer Program & Grant. Later they also joined hands with Vadodara-based MAX Ventilator, a part of A.B. Industries, aiming to produce 300 to 1,000 ventilators per month, over time.



MG Motor India also partnered with Singapore-based Medklinn to explore natural sterilisation of cabin air and surfaces in its cars. The carmaker is evaluating the viability of installing CerafusionTM, Medklinn’s patented cabin sterilisation technology, in its India products – the MG Hector and the MG ZS EV. Apart from this, MG Motor India is providing a hundred MG Hector SUVs to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020.

Though an automobile might be all machine, the auto industry has shown that it has a heart that beats for the cause of mankind. Here’s what other car manufactures have done to support people during the pandemic.