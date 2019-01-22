Continental Enhance Powertrain Business

Continental gear up for the upcoming transition to BS VI by setting up a plant for their powertrain business. German automotive technology major, Continental AG, have announced that they will be setting up a plant in Talegaon, Pune. The new plant is a greenfield project and is being carried out with an investment of Rs 240 crore until 2020. They also announced that their prime focus will be to develop and manufacture components for the upcoming BS VI transition.

The plant is already under construction and is expected to be operational by early 2020. Once functional, the plant will produce components like engine management systems, sensors, actuators, and fuel and exhaust management components. These products will cater to passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles as well.

Prashanth Doreswamy, Market Head, Continental India and Managing Director, Continental Automotive India, said, “This investment reinforces our commitment to the Indian market. Continental has been growing ahead of the market in India. To continue doing so, we need to invest both in technologies of tomorrow and expand our reach in the market. With this investment in our Powertrain business, Continental will better support India’s drive for cleaner air.”

Since 2008, Continental have invested approximately Rs 2,100 crore in their India-based businesses. They are currently making life easier for their clients who are preparing for the upcoming BS VI emission norms.

Continental have recently also significantly upped their local production for airbag control units with a second production line to meet the growing demand for both the local and export markets.

Story: Joshua Varghese