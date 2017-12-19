BMW Group Deliver 1 lakh Electrified Vehicles in 2017



The BMW Group has delivered more than 1 lakh electrified vehicles to customers worldwide in 2017. In the beginning of the year, the German luxury car maker had set the target of 100,000 for its electro-mobility division. To celebrate the achievement the company has decorated the BMW Group headquarters in Munich with bright lights announcing “The future is electric”.

The BMW Group selected this glowing symbol to represent the technological change taking place in mobility, and the electrical decoration is suppose to transformed the building, which is designed like four-cylinders of an internal combustion engine, into a battery.

An 80-year-old driver from the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany collected his BMW i3 in Protonic Blue at BMW Welt in Munich this afternoon, making him the 100,000th customer worldwide to choose an electrified BMW Group vehicle this year. Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG, welcomed him to the BMW Welt and personally handed over the keys to the new car, commenting, “The excitement connected to electro-mobility is felt by all generations and handing over the 100,000th electrified car we’ve brought to the streets this year is a very special moment for me.”

Since the introduction of the BMW i3 in 2013, BMW have delivered over 2 lakh electrified cars to their customers and by 2025, the company aims to offer 25 fully electric and plug-in hybrid models worldwide. BMW i, the electric brand, was founded in 2011, and the company has already secured the naming rights from BMW i1 to i9, as well as from BMW iX1 to iX9. Next year BMW will launch the BMW i8 Roadster, followed in 2019 by a fully electric MINI in 2020, and the electric version of the BMW X3, and, in 2021, the brand’s new technology flagship, the BMW iNext, which will combine electro-mobility with autonomous driving and new interior connectivity options for the first time in a series-production model.