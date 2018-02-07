#AutoExpo2018 Maruti Suzuki ConceptFutureS Makes Global Premiere

Maruti Suzuki started off Auto Expo 2018 with the global premiere of the ConceptFutureS.

Designed by Maruti Suzuki in-house, the ConceptFutureS claims to have integrated SUV features within compact dimensions.

In its concept form, this urban SUV looks the part with clean lines and a commanding front end, that is accentuated by the car’s upright stance. If you thought the exterior design was ground-breaking, wait till you see the interior. Featuring bright and contrasting colours, the design is focused to the centre of the cabin. Dominating the centre of the cabin is the Human Machine Interface (HMI) that Maruti Suzuki claim will make the experience of interacting with the car a fun and playful one.

Commenting on the global premiere, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Compact is the natural choice of India’s car customers. Compact needs a fresh design language, one that is bold, confident and dynamic. Our designers have created this brand new design, aggressive on the outside, and bold and inviting interiors. Nothing like this has ever been attempted before on a vehicle this size. ConceptFutureS will define the next generation of design for compact vehicles in India.”

Story: Joshua Varghese