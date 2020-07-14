Audi Q2 Coming to India

The Audi Q2 is the entry-level SUV from the Ingolstadt manufacturer and is set to launch in India very soon.

Earlier this year, Audi’s flagship SUV, the Q8, and their luxury sedan, the A8 L, were launched in India. The launch of the RS 7 Sportback is also set to take place in a few days. Recent reports state that the next car on the cards for Audi in the Indian market, after the launch of the RS 7, will be the Audi Q2. The Audi Q2 is set to launch in the month of September and dealerships have apparently already started accepting bookings for the car.

The Audi Q2 has a bold design where the front has a large single-frame grille, black-clad bumper and LED headlights. The coupé-like roof flows into a C-pillar with a colour-contrasting blade just as seen on the R8 and the rear features square-shaped tail-lights.

Powering the Audi Q2 when it comes to India will be only the 40 TFSI quattro S tronic driveline, comprising a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 190 hp between 4,200 rpm and 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm between 1,500 rpm and 4,100 rpm. The claimed top-speed for this Q2 is 228 km/h and can do 0-100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds.

According to reports, the Audi Q2 will be launched in five trims where features will include sportier 17-inch alloy wheels, Audi drive select, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and auto-dimming wing-mirrors. The interior will get features such as wireless charging, a 12.3-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster and Audi’s ‘MMI Navigation Plus’ infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Audi Q2 is an entry-level SUV and will be more affordable than the flagship models they have been launching in India recently. We can expect the Q2 to launch between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. When launched it will go up against the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the Volvo XC40; models that were earlier challenged by the slightly larger Q3.

