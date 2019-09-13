Apollo Tyres Launch Apterra AT2 for SUVs

Apollo Tyres focus on the SUV segment with the launch of their new Apterra AT2 all-terrain tyres.

The Apterra AT2 tyres have been designed specifically for SUVs and will be joining the portfolio of Apterra tyres including Highway Luxury (HL), Highway Terrain (HT) and High Performance (HP). The tyres have been designed and developed between the two Global R&D Centres in Enschede, the Netherlands and in Chennai, India. Apterra AT2 tyres will be produced at the company’s Vadodara unit in Gujarat. Thorough testing of the tyres has taken place in South Africa before they were launched in India.

Commenting on the launch, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “We are sharpening our focus on the SUV segment in India, with specialized tyres for different terrains, as this vehicle segment is growing faster than passenger cars. The excellent test results, and the global efforts that have gone into developing the Apollo Apterra AT2, gives us the confidence that this tyre will set a new benchmark in the all-terrain tyre space, and will further propel our leadership in the SUV segment.”

Apollo Tyres plan on catering to the all-terrain market with approximately 15,000 tyres per month in India and have introduced eight sizes in phase one, which are targeted towards vehicle such as the Endeavour, Fortuner, Pajero, Force One, Scorpio, XUV500, and Hexa among others. Another six sizes will be introduced in phase two, which will, in turn, cover 90 per cent of the SUV segment.

The tyres get a patented tread design with 3D interlocking sipes, tread with DPF technology – Apollo have not specified what that is, though it certainly isn’t a diesel particulate filter – and the shoulder design with SAW-Tooth technology, which provides a higher level of traction. They also get “triplex casing” and high-tensile steel belts, which makes them highly durable and impact resistant. The herring-bone grooves of the tyre ensure efficient water drainage on wet roads and provide better control during off-roading while the wider tread width provides better stability when cornering.

Story: Azaman Chothia