All-new Volkswagen Nivus 200 TSI Shown in Brazil

The Volkswagen Nivus is an all-new, four-door coupé-style compact SUV shown to the world in Brazil in a new “200 TSI” specification.

The VW Group has created fresh ripples with an all-new compact SUV featuring four-door coupé styling and packing a frugal yet peppy compact turbo-petrol engine. The new Volkswagen Nivus 200 TSI evolved from a sketch four years ago into a modern creation embodying VW DNA in its styling while bringing a slew of modern equipment and connectivity features.

The signature design element on the new Volkswagen Nivus is in the C-pillar’s fast and fluid slope. That gives the Nivus a distinct and strong coupé profile with its proportions and volumes defining an athletic and modern character. It measures 4,266 millimetres long, 1,757 mm wide, 1,493 mm high and runs a wheelbase measuring 2,566 mm. The boot volume is a commendable 415 litres. Built on the MQB (Modularer Baukasten or Modular Transverse Matrix) – also underpinning the T-Roc, Tiguan and all-new Polo, it is possible to adopt equipment level seen thus far only in higher segment vehicles. The Fatigue Detector, ISOFIX and top-tether to fix child seats in the rear seat, Kessy (keyless doors opening and engine start), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HHC (Hill Hold Control), and rear-view camera are present in the Nivus. The headlights and rear lights use LED, as well as daytime running lights.

Also part of the safety umbrella is the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) – one of the most advanced features on the Volkswagen Nivus. It allows the driver to adjust the speed and the distance they want to keep from the vehicle ahead with the system capable of autonomously accelerating and braking when needed. The Nivus is also equipped with Emergency Brake autonomous braking system.

Powering the new Volkswagen Nivus is a powerful spec of the 1.0 TSI, a 999-cc, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol that produces 128 hp and 200 Nm; lending it the new “200 TSI” badging. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

The Volkswagen Nivus also features VW Play: a technological mark in the industry and brings a series of benefits for the customers. VW Play is one of the main innovations with a multimedia centre, fully developed in Brazil, providing an intuitive user experience. With a high-resolution 10-inch screen, touch-sensitive, anti-scratch and ‘virtual buttons’, this platform not only the most modern connectivity resources, but also grants a series of services and streaming functions. There are two interconnected 10-inch screens, the size of tablets, that provide connectivity and entertainment. This digital cockpit has an intuitive, logical, intelligent and modern interface, which can be operated through the new steering wheel, the same used in the New Golf. The Nivus also marks the début of VW Play Apps.