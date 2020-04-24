All-New Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid SUV Announced

The Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid, a new compact SUV, has been announced by the Japanese car giant. The original plan was to showcase the car at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, however, concerning the current global situation, an online reveal is the best one may hope for.

The Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid will be launched in Japan during the autumn months of this year, with a European entrance by mid-2021. The compact SUV will sport an all-new hybrid system and the Toyota TNGA platform seen in the company’s compact cars. The goal is to have an urban-styled compact SUV that will boast environmental conservation with a high level of fuel efficiency due to the hybrid system in addition to performance.

The new car will sport a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Dynamic Force engine mated to a six-speed manual or a direct-shift CVT transmission. The car will be a front-wheel-drive vehicle, but, will also be fitted with Toyota’s E-Four system which is an electric four-wheel-drive system. Will we be seeing the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid in India. Well, Toyota have not made any statements as yet, however, the compact-SUV segment looks bright in the country, hence why not.