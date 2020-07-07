All-new Nissan Kicks e-Power Hybrid Introduced

The exciting new Nissan Kicks e-Power Hybrid crossover SUV has been launched in Japan.

With modern styling and packing exciting new features, the all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power Hybrid has been launched in Japan from ¥2.76 million (Rs 19.3 lakh approx). The new Kicks gets an aggressive front “double V-motion” grille, long and sleek LED headlamps and an updated interior. As many as 13 colours, including four two-tone options, are available.

The new Nissan Kicks e-Power Hybrid measures 4,290 mm long and has a wheelbase measuring 2,620 mm. The ground clearance is a confidence-inspiring 170 mm as well. It weighs just 1,350 kg; not bad for a spacious all-rounder with a comfortable interior. The Kicks Hybrid sports an active and futuristic exterior design, with an elegant and roomy interior that offers ample space for passengers and luggage alike. The boot volume is 423 litres with all seats up. It also aims to offer powerful, quiet driving and increased confidence on the road, thanks to both the e-Power electrified powertrain and ProPILOT driver assistance. Adding to the enjoyment is the one-pedal operation; being able to accelerate and decelerate by operating only the accelerator pedal.

Nissan’s ProPILOT is the technology suite that supports drivers by mitigating the stress of long-distance driving and congestion on highways. It uses millimetre-wave radars to detect other vehicles and helps maintain the correct distance to vehicles ahead, stay centred in the lane, and also autonomously brakes when necessary.

Also standard is a system that automatically sends a report to police in the event of an accident, as well as a manual SOS call function for emergency situations. The Nissan Kicks e-Power Hybrid is equipped as standard with Intelligent Emergency Braking, which monitors the area in front of the car and helps avoid or reduce damage caused by collisions with vehicles or pedestrians, as well as Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication.

The performance on tap is the highlight, though. The Nissan Kicks e-Power Hybrid is driven by the electric motor with the combustion engine working as a generator for the system. The optimized timing control ensures that the engine only runs when necessary thereby allowing for little or almost no sound inside the cabin. The engine is the HR12DE three-cylinder petrol unit, displacing 1.2-litres and making a peak 82 hp at 6,000 rpm with a chunky peak torque of 103 Nm peaking between 3,600 and 5,200 rpm. The e-Power unit, the EM57 electric motor, is the literal powerhouse of the car. It makes a heftier 70 kW (95 hp) of rated output and a maximum of 95 kW (129 hp) between 4,000 and 8,992 rpm. The peak torque is 260 Nm and is available between 500 and 3,008 rpm. The claimed fuel efficiency is 30 km/l on the JC08 standard, but a more real-world 21.6 km/l on the WLTC (Worldwide-harmonized Light-duty Test Cycle).

Asako Hoshino, Nissan’s Executive Vice President, said, “The Nissan Kicks adds an entirely new driving experience to the increasingly popular SUV segment of the Japanese market. It is born out of the groundbreaking ideas that inspire Nissan Intelligent Mobility – our vision of using cutting-edge technologies to bring excitement to the lives of as many people as possible.”

The new Nissan Kicks e-Power Hybrid first made its world premiere in Thailand in May and now, in Japan, it marks another milestone in the expansion of the global giant’s electrified vehicle portfolio.

