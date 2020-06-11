2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee BS6 Models Ready

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is available in Europe with a selection of upgraded diesel and petrol engines, including the 700+ hp Trackhawk, compliant with the new Euro 6d-Temp emissions standard.

The Grand Cherokee is a landmark model for Jeep, being larger and more luxurious than the Wrangler and packing a slew of creature comforts, that rivals several premium luxury offerings. Although it’s only a five-seat model, there is little the big Jeep falls short on, least of which is space and capability; as we found out in our road test of both the incredibly capable V6 turbo-diesel model as well as the rather insane HEMI V8-powered SRT model. The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee doesn’t see too many changes externally, with the updated engines and SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system for the diesel being the major changes.

Let’s start with the diesel model. The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel model packs the 3.0-litre V6 MultiJet turbo-diesel engine. It now produces 250 hp at 3,600 rpm with the hefty, and familiar, peak torque figure of 570 Nm available from 2,000 rpm. An eight-speed automatic is standard, paired with either the Quadra-Trac II four-wheel drive system on the Limited variant or the Quadra-Drive II system on the Trailhawk, Overland, S and Summit variants. Quadra-Lift II suspension is also on offer offering a higher ground clearance of between 207 and 274 mm over the steel suspension’s 206 mm. The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel is rated at up to 14.28 km/l with up to 212 g/km of CO2.

Also read: Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel Road Test

The two petrol models, both big V8s, are also now Euro 6d-Temp compliant. The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT has the massive 6.4-litre HEMI V8 naturally-aspirated petrol under the bonnet. It delivers 468 hp at 6,250 rpm with a peak torque of 624 Nm at 4,100 rpm. An eight-speed automatic is standard, paired with either the Quadra-Trac Active-on-demand four-wheel drive system. The SRT is rated at up to 9.34 km/l with 338 g/km of CO2.

Also read: Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Road Test

The second petrol is the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and this one packs the ludicrous 6.2-litre HEMI supercharged V8 petrol engine. There has been some loss seen here with the 2020 model being seven horsepower down on the previous car. It now makes 710 hp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque is 868 Nm at 4,800 rpm. That’s enough for 0-100 km/h in a supercar-like 3.7 seconds and goes on to 289 km/h, but that also means a rating of up to 8.13 km/l at best with 395 g/km of CO2. It also weighs 100 kg more than the nat-asp SRT. Both petrol models have a ground clearance of 201 mm.

We expect to see the new BS6 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee models introduced in India as well as and when FCA India see fit. Expect pricing around Rs 80 lakh for the diesel and about Rs 1.2 crore for the normally-aspirated SRT.

Also read: 2020 Jeep Compass Update Revealed