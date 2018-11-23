2019 Hyundai Elantra On-test in India

The internet is abuzz with pictures of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra being tested in the country

If you Google ‘2019 Hyundai Elantra’, we are sure that spy images of the car in India would be the first to pop up. These pics reveal an aggressive looking sedan wrapped in camouflage cladding. This indicates that Hyundai are all set to launch the 2019 Elantra in India very soon. The latest iteration of the Elantra gets a whole new styling that is sharper than ever before. The international model, which is what we will be getting, will feature LED headlamps and tail lamps, a wide front grille, options of 15- or 16-inch wheels, and a new rear end. The Elantra will also feature new interiors, however, the overall layout is similar to the current model.

In terms of engines, we expect Hyundai to continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol that produces 152 PS and 192 Nm, and a 1.6-litre diesel motor that churns out 128 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options will also remain unchanged with a six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes on offer. The new Elantra will go up against current rivals like the Toyota Corolla and Skoda Octavia and it will also take on the upcoming Honda Civic. Pricing is expected to be from Rs 14 – 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai India haven’t revealed any dates about the launch of the new Elantra, however, we expect the new sedan to go on sale early next year.