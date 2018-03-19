2018 Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm Gets Going



The 16th edition of the popular rally has been flagged off from Noida. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm has begun, with over 250 participants to cover a distance of over 2,000 kms. In the endeavour to take Indian motorsport to a new level Maruti Suzuki have reaffirmed their partnership with ExxonMobil as the official lubricant partner.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepankar Banerjee, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil’s lubricants business in India, said, “Mobil’s name is synonymous with commitment to performance and leadership in technology. It is this legacy as a product technology leader that enables us to work side-by-side with leading OEMs around the world. Partnering with Maruti Suzuki Motorsport – five years in a row – has been an affirmation of this shared commitment to excellence. Extending this relationship for another season, has been a natural choice for both.”

In the latest rally, participants will cover 2,300 km while exploring new terrains. The participants will have to navigate through Rajasthan’s picturesque landscape over a span of six days. The rally will culminate in the golden city of Jaisalmer, with the eventual winners being crowned. This year marks the highest participation with over 250 enthusiasts participating over four categories — XTreme, NDure, Xplore, and Moto.

The rally will see six-time champion Suresh Rana represent team Maruti Suzuki in the XTreme category, along with 50 other tough competitors. CS Santosh and R Nataraj will be competing in the Moto category along with 48 other riders. There is also a strong women contingent competing in the Desert Storm rally, there are 12 women participating across the categories.



Announcing the 16th edition of Desert Storm, Mr. Sanjeev Handa, Vice President, Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “In order to connect with the youth of India, Maruti Suzuki keeps the thrill and adventure alive in participants and audience through pioneering motorsport rallies. Considered as the perfect blend of thrill, beauty and cars, Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm has been the most anticipated rally set in the dunes. Each year, we try and bring in more excitement and challenges to raise the bar higher. The longest night leg and 70% of new tracks in the overall rally route is our answer to ‘what’s new?’.”

With the vast and ever changing terrain challenging the endurance of both the participant and machine alike. With Mobil oil under the hood, the participants can rely on the synthetic engine oil to deliver performance and protection — even under the strenuous conditions.