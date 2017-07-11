139th Edition of Mahindra Great Escape

Mahindra recently organised their 139th Great Escape in Lonavala. Participants could also opt to compete for the ‘Mahindra Off-roading Trophy 2018’.

The finals are to be held in January next year at the Mahindra Adventure Off-Road Training Academy in Igatpuri, near Nashik in Maharashtra.

This year there were more than 100 4×4 vehicles from the Mahindra troupe who took up this challenging route. As this event was held in Lonavala, the Great Escape witnessed enthusiasts from Lonavala, Mumbai, Pune, as well as neighbouring areas. The rally was flagged off from 19 Degree North in Lonavala and gave the drivers an opportunity to explore the area’s scenic terrain. The run included the entire Mahindra portfolio of vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, Legend and their most extreme off-roader, the Thar. This year the drivers got a chance to show off their off-road driving skills through four different stages of obstacles, including rocks and boulders, and manoeuvring their way out of slush pits.

This epic off-roading drive was divided into three different categories namely Ladies Class, Stock Class and Modified Class.Vani Parmar was the winner in the Ladies Class, Krishna Bhobe and Daulat Choudhary were the winners of the Stock and Modified classes respectively. The winners from this 139th edition of the Great Escape in Lonavla will join winners from the other the upcoming Great Escapes in Ahmedabad, Goa, Sakleshpur, Dehradun, Wayanad, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Shillong to compete against each other for the trophy in the finale.

Story: Richie Fernandes