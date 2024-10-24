Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Get New Variants

While the Volkswagen Virtus gains the GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants, the Taigun gets a new mid-spec Highline Plus variant and updates to its existing variant lineup

In a bid to keep things fresh, Volkswagen have rejigged the variant lineup for the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV by launching new variants. For the Virtus it is the long-awaited GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants that are priced from Rs 14.08 lakh and Rs 17.84 lakh onwards, respectively (ex-showroom, India). For the Taigun, the updates are a bit more modest although not something to scoff at.

New Variants Price (Ex-showroom) Virtus Highline Plus Rs 13.88 lakh (MT) / Rs 14.98 lakh (AT) Taigun Highline Plus Rs 14.27 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.37 lakh (AT) Virtus GT Line Rs 14.08 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.18 lakh (AT) Virtus GT Plus Sport Rs 17.85 lakh (MT) / Rs 19.40 lakh (AT)

Starting off with the Virtus in the GT Line variant, this is meant to bring the sporty GT experience to a more accessible price point. The main highlight is the sedan getting a blacked-out treatment for the lighting, front grille,16-inch alloy wheels, wing mirrors, door handles and the “Virtus” lettering at the back. You also get “GT Line” badging on the front doors and tailgate as well as a black lip spoiler. Inside there’s an all-black theme with the eight-inch digital driver’s display and ambient lighting getting a contrasting red theme, with aluminium pedals amping up the sporty quotient.

Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, keyless entry, a sunroof, auto dimming inside mirror, and rain-sensing wipers. This one is limited to the 115-hp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine with the option of either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions.

As for the GT Plus Sport variant, it continues the all-black theme from the GT Line but adds a red colour GT badge on the grille, front fender and the tailgate, there’s a sportier aero kit around the front, sides and rear, red brake callipers and dual-tone paint options. Inside, it gains red stitching on the black leatherette seats and red inserts on the steering wheel. This variant is limited to the 150-hp 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine with six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) options.

For the Volkswagen Taigun, there’s a new Highline Plus variant that has also been added to the Virtus, limited to the 115-hp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. Key bits include an eight-inch digital driver’s display, auto dimming IRVM, keyless entry, an electric sunroof, automatic headlights, and rain sensing wipers. On top of this, the Taigun GT Line variants now gain things like a sunroof, eight-inch digital driver’s display, push button start-stop, aluminium pedals, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. The Topline variants of the Virtus and Taigun now also get an amplifier and subwoofer as standard.

The Volkswagen Virtus continues its rivalry with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and its cousin, the Skoda Slavia, whilst the Taigun has the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and the Tata Curvv for company in the mid-size SUV space.