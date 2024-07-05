The Defender Octa is the Most Powerful Production Defender Ever

The Indian price of the Land Rover Defender Octa has been announced—it’s going to set you back by Rs 2.65 crore.

The AMG version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is arguably more well-known thanks to almost every celebrity in the world owning one, and Land Rover want a slice of the super-SUV pie. That’s precisely why the Land Rover Defender Octa managed to see the light of day, as there’s nothing more baller these days than owning a thumping great SUV that can out-accelerate most decade-old sports cars.

The old supercharged 5.0-litre V8 has been ditched, in favour of the 4.4-litre BMW M biturbo V8, which also does duty in Range Rover Sport SV. In the Defender Octa, this engine pumps out 635 hp (110 hp more than the old Defender V8) and 750 Nm. This helps punt the two-and-half-tonne plus (2,510-kg) SUV to 100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds.

The top speed varies based on the spec chosen, as the hardcore off-road version, with bespoke BF Goodrich tyres, is limited to 160 km/h. This one gets 20-inch wheels. But, there’s a more road-friendly 22-inch wheel version with all-season tyres, capable of hitting 210 km/h.

In off-road spec, this might be the most capable Defender, as new front and rear bumpers and a 28-mm taller ride height (ground clearance is now 319 mm) have improved approach, departure and breakover angles by some degrees (40°/42°/29° over 37.5°/40°/27.9° respectively). The wading depth, also increased by 100 mm, is now a full one metre.

Most of that added off-road prowess comes from the 6D Dynamics suspension system, also found on the Range Rover Sport SV. Mechanical improvements include longer and tougher wishbones, beefed-up underbody protection, and the quickest steering rack ever fitted to any Defender from the factory. Electronic improvements include a new “OCTA” drive mode, which packs in an off-road launch control.

Outward differences include more flared wheel arches, a larger grille and an “OCTA” badge on the C-pillar, apart from a gloss black roof and tailgate as standard. On the inside, there are new performance seats with a 3D-knit texture, Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather, and an 11.4-inch PiviPro touchscreen.

The Land Rover Defender Octa will be formally introduced to the world at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 11-14 July. Order books are open in India with a starting price of Rs 2.65 crore, with the First Edition model available from Rs 2.85 crore.