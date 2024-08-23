Spec Comparo: Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv

SUV-coupes are all the rage right now, so we check out how the newest two–Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv compare on the spec sheet.

Citroen and Tata’s latest models, the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv are bringing the SUV-coupe body style, previously only within the reach of luxury car buyers, to the masses. Both cars have the silhouette of a four-door coupé with the high-riding stance of an SUV. While the prices of the Tata Curvv have not been revealed, we estimate it to start from about Rs 9.50 lakh, while the Citroen Basalt begins from Rs 7.99 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Powertrain Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Type 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo GDI (petrol) 1.5-litre turbo-diesel Power (hp) 82 110 120 125 118 Torque (Nm) 115 190/205 170 225 260 Transmissions 5MT 6MT/6AT 6MT/7DCA 6MT/7DCA 6MT/7DCA

Both the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv are offered with 1.2-litre, in-line, three-cylinder, petrol power plants, however, the Basalt comes with two flavours in the form of naturally aspirated and turbocharged, and there’s quite a bit of difference between the outputs of the two engines. The Tata Curvv on the other hand comes only in turbocharged form, but there are still two flavours, MPFi and GDi, with Tata’s GDi technology being offered for the first time in the Curvv. It also receives the diesel engine from its stable mates. There are fewer transmission options, but interestingly the Curvv diesel gets the seven-speed DCA option; a first for a diesel car. The Tata Nexon doesn’t offer this powertrain combo yet.

Dimensions Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Length (mm) 4352 4308 Width (mm) 1765 1810 Height (mm) 1593 1630 Wheelbase (mm) 2651 2560 Boot (litres) 470 500 Fuel tank (litres) 45 44

Between the Citroen Basalt and the Tata Curvv, the former is longer but lower, and with a suitably longer wheelbase as well. Despite this, the Tata Curvv manages to beat the Citroen Basalt in terms of cargo space, though rear seat headroom may prove to be quite different. Both cars have nearly identical fuel capacity, and there are no official ground clearance figures from either manufacturer.

Features Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Touchscreen infotainment 10.25-inch (Plus and above) 7-inch (10.25-inch for Creative and above) LED headlamps PureTech 110 Plus and Max Yes Automatic climate control PureTech 110 Plus and Max Creative and above Rear AC vents PureTech 110 Plus and Max NA Reversing camera Max Pure+ and above 360° camera No Creative+S and above Tilt steering Plus and above Yes Height adjustable driver seat Plus and above Yes Rear seat adjustability Seat base Seat back (Accomplished S and above)

In terms of features, the Citroen Basalt misses out on quite a few things which are considered necessities by today’s car buyers, and one of the more obvious ones is the 360° camera. Furthermore, the Basalt misses out on an infotainment touchscreen entirely on its base model, according to the brochure, and quite a few features, such as LED headlamps, auto climate control and rear a-c vents, can only be availed if you opt for the more powerful engine as, despite the Plus trim being offered with both engines, the low-output model doesn’t get these features. On the other hand, the Tata Curvv offers a lot of kit, but some of the more useful features are restricted to higher trim levels. These include automatic climate control, offered on Creative and above, while the Pure base model even misses out on a reversing camera, which is something we see on the Basalt as well. At least the base powertrain in the Tata Curvv can be specced in almost any of the available trim levels, and you don’t have to shell out extra cash for the more powerful engine just to access some features.

Price Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Ex-showroom Rs 7.99 lakh (onwards) Rs 9.5 lakh (estimated)

As we have mentioned before, the price of the Tata Curvv is not out yet, but we estimate it to be Rs 1.5 lakh dearer than the equivalent Nexon, which means it should start at Rs 9.5 lakh, whereas the Citroen Basalt starts from Rs 7.99 lakh, and the Turbo model starts from Rs 11.49 lakh (all ex-showroom).