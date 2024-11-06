Skoda Kylaq Launched from Rs 7.89 Lakh as Skoda’s Entry-level SUV

The Skoda Kylaq is based on the new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, giving it a distinct identity over the larger Kushaq

The intensely competitive sub-four metre SUV segment party may have begun quite some time ago, but Skoda looks to be arriving fashionably late with a statement as they’ve finally uncovered the Skoda Kylaq. We also have a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with a detailed price list coming once bookings commence on December 02. It is based on the MQB-A0IN platform, the same one as the Slavia and Kushaq, and will sit as the brand’s entry-level model in the Indian market

Even though the Skoda Kylaq is based on the same platform as its larger sibling, the Kushaq, it gets its own identity thanks to it being based on Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language. For starters, the face gets a split-headlight setup with sleek LED DRLs above the main headlamps. What does remain recognisable is the butterfly grille. As for the overall silhouette it’s quite Kushaq-like with a boxy stature and plenty of strong character lines. The Skoda Kylaq does stand out here with a fresh design for the 17-inch alloy wheels, with the LED tail lights also being a unique bit. A shark fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler adds to the sporty factor. It is 3,995 mm long, 1,575 mm tall and gets a 2,566 mm wheelbase—85 mm less than the Kushaq’s.

Head inside in the Skoda Kylaq and there’s a familiar feeling to it like the Kushaq apart from a few differences around the central AC vents and the dashboard design. Key bits also include a two-spoke steering wheel, a Kushaq-like gear lever as well as a dark-themed seat upholstery. Boot space is a healthy 446 litres that can be expanded to a massive 1,265 litres, thanks to 60:40 split rear seats.

The Skoda Kylaq is quite the loaded SUV in the features department with a six-way-power driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, an eight-inch digital driver’s display, keyless entry, a sunroof and rear AC vents. Safety is covered by things like six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-hold assist, ESC and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Under the hood of the Skoda Kylaq you have the familiar 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that puts out 115 hp and 178 Nm– identical to the Slavia and Kushaq. Gearbox options also remain identical with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque-converter unit.

Deliveries for the Skoda Kylaq will commence on January 27, 2025. This sub-four metre SUV will have its work cut out against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. We’ve also had our first driving impressions of the Skoda Kylaq around the Coimbatore Autosports and Transport Trust (CoASTT) racing circuit in Coimbatore which you can read here.