Porsche Macan GTS Drive – Python Tales

The Porsche Macan’s fastest, most potent, and most expensive model is the Gran Turismo Sport. While travelling from Kolkata to Lucknow, we got to experience this performance SUV.



Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Apurva Ambep

With the busy city of Kolkata, “The City of Joy”, as our starting point, we set out on an amazing road trip in the sleek and fast Porsche Macan GTS. It was an ideal travel companion as the roads ahead beckoned to us. We were sure to have an exciting adventure as we would drive on some gorgeous routes, taking in breathtaking scenery, in the company of the GTS’ potent V6 engine and sharp handling. As we would explore new places, interact with interesting people, and savour their regional food, the trip promised to be full of treasured experiences. So, let’s start the engine and prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

We were on one leg of the Porsche Macan all-India drive. An unforgettable road trip across India in one of the most recognisable and sporty SUVs in the world. The participants in the Porsche Macan all-India drive get to experience the SUV’s strength and agility as they take in some of the country’s breathtaking vistas and attractive locations. This journey is intended to highlight the Porsche Macan’s capabilities and offer the participants an outstanding driving experience. Our stint was from Kolkata to Lucknow.

For those who value the luxury and performance that this sports SUV delivers, picking up and driving the Porsche Macan GTS in Kolkata city itself was an exhilarating experience. The Macan GTS is a well-liked option among sports car enthusiasts and owners of luxury vehicles because of its svelte style, strong engine, and dynamic handling. We were impressed by its excellent external styling when we picked it up in Kolkata. Its bold lines and aggressive embellishments give it a distinctive, athletic appearance. This SUV boasts of a spacious interior with top-notch materials, cutting-edge technology, and supportive seats that are intended to keep the driver in utmost comfort while driving. You’ll immediately understand why sports car enthusiasts hold the Porsche Macan GTS in such high regard once you’re in the driver’s seat.

Its precise and nimble handling, coupled with the strong V6 engine’s smooth and quick acceleration, make for a delightful drive on any road. The potent performance and handling characteristics of this SUV are ideally matched to the city’s congested streets and difficult driving conditions, making driving one in Kolkata city a really exhilarating experience. The Macan GTS offers a smooth and comfortable ride and a lot of driving pleasure whether you’re cruising down city roads or negotiating its narrow and twisting streets. However, it’s crucial to remember that this is a high-performance car and that operating it safely and effectively necessitates a certain amount of driving expertise and experience.

The Porsche Macan GTS is a high-performance luxury SUV. It is part of the Porsche Macan line-up and was first introduced in 2015. It sits between the Macan S and the Macan Turbo in terms of power and performance. It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged engine that produces 375 hp and 520 Nm of torque, allowing it to do 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The SUV comes with a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission that offers quick and smooth shifting. It also features Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package, which includes dynamic transmission mounts and launch control for improved acceleration. The Macan GTS has a sporty and aggressive look with distinctive design elements such as black accents, a sport-tuned suspension, and larger air intakes.

Now, this being a long road trip spanning two days, we would spend a lot of time in the cabin of the Macan GTS. Five passengers can be comfortably seated inside this cabin which is finished in high-quality materials, including leather, aluminium, and carbon-fibre. As mentioned earlier, a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience is guaranteed by the supportive and adjustable front seats. The back seats are similarly cosy and have plenty of leg-room.

The GTS has an attractive and contemporary dashboard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes a number of amenities such as navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a high-end sound system. A variety of cutting-edge safety technologies such as adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring are also included. A 360-degree camera and a 14-speaker Bose sound system add to the overall pleasant experience. This high-performance luxury SUV offers a unique blend of performance, comfort, and practicality, making it an attractive option for those who want a sporty and versatile vehicle. For us, the standout feature was the green coloured seat-belts which really added to the car’s sporty appeal.

The Macan GTS is also a delight to drive on the highway thanks to its precise handling and finely calibrated suspension system. It is swift and confident during lane changes owing to its agility and responsiveness, which made navigating through Kolkata’s and Lucknow’s congested roads an easy task for us. Large and powerful brakes make it easy to slow down and keep in control, even when travelling at a high speed.

The Python Green Porsche Macan GTS is an eye-catching SUV that attracts attention wherever it goes. It distinguishes itself from the conventional monotone colours of most other luxury vehicles with its striking and distinctive colour. As it passes, people just can’t help stopping in their tracks and staring at this wonderful machine. The colour is vivid and bright, expressing the Macan GTS’ athletic and adventurous nature. It is unique thanks to the Python Green hue, which gives it a flair and touch of originality.

Our journey from Kolkata to Lucknow was thrilling and unforgettable. The trip was made comfortable and delightful by the car’s potent engine, agile handling, and plush cabin. The Porsche Macan GTS delivered a premium driving experience that combined power, comfort, and style during this trip, demonstrating once again that it is a top-performing SUV.

We enthusiastically endorse the Porsche Macan GTS to anyone seeking an exhilarating driving experience and we look forward to many more adventures behind the wheel of this incredible vehicle in the future.