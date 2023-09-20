Panerai Submersible S BRABUS eTitanio PAM01403

The Panerai Submersible S BRABUS eTitanio is the result of a unique collaboration between iconic watchmaker and performance brand. We take a closer look at the new introduction now available to order.

Exclusive timepieces and equally exotic motoring go hand in hand and another very unique example that has arrived is the result of the meeting of iconic watchmaker Panerai and noted performance name, BRABUS.

Intersecting design and engineering, Panerai have always distinguished themselves within the realm of high horological complications through their dedication to innovation, technical mastery, and an unwavering focus on the finest details. Panerai’s timepieces are precise chronometers, embodying the brand’s relentless pursuit of horological expertise with a classic Italian essence.

The new Panerai Submersible S eTitanio PAM01403 continues the narrative of disruptive and spectacular concepts in partnership with the performance luxury brand, BRABUS.

The 47-millimetre case is made of eTitanio, a fully recycled titanium powder derived from pre-consumer scrap titanium alloy, and crafted using the “direct metal laser sintering” (DMLS) technology. Panerai are among the first—and remain one of the world’s very few watchmakers—to make use of this technique, resulting in a structure that is lighter in weight and characterized by a uniform appearance that is nearly impossible to achieve via traditional methods.

The watch case materialises seemingly out of thin air thanks to a precise 3D-printing process, constructed by adding material rather than removing it. Layer by layer, titanium powder is fused together by high-power fibre-optic laser sintering, transforming it into a solid material and creating a shape from nothingness. In this meticulous process, each pass of the laser adds an almost imperceptible but consistent 30 microns (0.03 mm). Most notably, this technique allows for the formation of a case band that is hollow inside, without compromising on strength or water-resistance. The DMLS titanium watch weighs a mere 115 grams, with the case alone coming in at just 23.6 grams; approximately 30 per cent lighter than the standard titanium case.

At the heart of the Submersible S is one of Laboratorio di Idee’s high-end complications—the Skeleton Caliber. Showcasing a stripped-down movement, the skeletonized structure is achieved through a sophisticated watch-making procedure that removes all unnecessary materials, drawing attention to the movement’s key components. The micro-rotor ensures automatic winding, providing a power reserve of up to three days. A GMT function, with a second bi-colour hour hand and AM/PM indicator, underlines the functionality and versatility. A patented DMLS titanium process is joined by a security device for a watch control mechanism, a rotating bezel system, a lever with a rotating roller, a polarized date, and a zero reset as well as a stop second movement. The watch’s small seconds at 9 o’clock feature a second reset for optimal time setting. An original Panerai creation is the patented polarized date, allowing the numerals to be visible only when passing through the opening without hiding the mechanism. Its skeletonized structure makes the watch notably lightweight, functional, and stylish. Details in red embody aesthetics inspired by the BRABUS design DNA.

The watch is paired with two distinct bracelets: the first, a bi-material black calf strap, and the second, a black strap made of 68 per cent recycled PET from post-consumer wastes. PAM01403 is a boutique exclusive time, limited to 177 pieces worldwide, a homage to the year 1977 when BRABUS was founded.

Price: Rs 44.71 lakh (limited to 177 units)

Movement: Automatic mechanical,

P.4001/S caliber, 13¾ lignes, 7.36-mm thick,

31 jewels, Glucydur balance, 28,800 alternations/hour,

KIF Parechoc anti-shock device,

Two barrels. 341 components,

Off-centred oscillating weight in tungsten

Functions: Hours, Minutes, Small Seconds, Second Time Zone, World Time, Calendar Aperture

Power Reserve: Three days

Case: 47-mm diameter, eTitanio DMLS case,

Carbotech anti-clockwise rotating bezel with graduated scale,

Screw titanium with DLC coating case-back,

See-through sapphire crystal case-back,

eTitanio Safety Lock crown protection device,

Sapphire crystal

Strap: Calf rubber bi-material black, T/T, 26/22, BA, STD

Waterproof: 30 bar (~300 metres)