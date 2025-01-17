New Porsche 911 Carrera S Debuts in 992.II Form

The iconic Porsche 911 type 992.II has received the S treatment with the Porsche 911 Carrera S introduced into the line-up for 2025.

The Porsche 911 Carrera S sits between the 394-hp Carrera and the 541-hp Carrera GTS with T-Hybrid tech.

The makers of these iconic cars have achieved a double win, with a reduction in emissions but still a significant increase in power. The infamous 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine now delivers 992 GTS power with a healthy output of 480 hp and an accompanying 530 Nm of torque, representing an increment of 30 hp over its predecessor.

The Porsche 911 Carrera S sits on 20-inch front and /21-inch rear Carrera S wheels, the latter of which handle the power transmitted through an eight-speed Porsche doppelkupplung (PDK) or dual clutch transmission. That’s enough to push the beast from zero to 100 in just 3.3 seconds. It probably took you longer to read that sentence than the car reaching a 100. Porsche managed this increase in power with a simultaneous reduction in emissions by fitting all-new turbo-chargers and optimising their already arguably near-perfect charge-air cooling among some other changes. By now the car would have been at its top speed of 308 km/h.

The all new Porsche 911 Carrera S sports car is still based on the iconic design of the older generations o f the 911. It is equipped with a sports exhaust system with silver tailpipes and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) creating a clear line of distinction from the base model Carrera. The car can stop almost as fast as it goes, credit to the new braking system, shown off by the striking red calipers.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S can be equipped with multiple performance-based add-ons as well as comfort-based ones from factory like the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system, the PASM sports suspension, along with options for even more leather covering the interior. All these upgrades and factory personalisation options make it a very compelling sports car option provided to the market by Porsche.

We expect the order books are open in India already given Porsche India’s quick introduction strategy. Expect pricing in the Rs 2.2-2.4 crore region for the 911 Carrera S.