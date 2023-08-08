Mercedes GLC 300 4MATIC First Drive Review

The all-new Mercedes GLC SUV brings changes inside and out. Has it turned into a more capable all-rounder? We drive the new GLC 300 around Hampi to bring you the details.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Luxury, comfort and equipment are one side of a coin. Desirability and badge value are the other. And it’s precisely these aspects that, when combined, explain why the Mercedes GLC has become a rather popular car. The mid-size luxury SUV, which started out life as the GLK-Class, has sold over 26 lakh units worldwide and, since its introduction as the GLC-Class in India, in line with the range realignment for the marque (single-letter sedans and GL+letter SUVs), the SUV model has become one of their bestsellers. A quick look into the broad details makes it easy to figure out why. At 4.7 metres long and just under 1.9 metres wide, the GLC is a size that most would be very comfortable with; large cabin with enough space and dimensions that aren’t intimidating—compared to the larger GLE-Class. So, with the new model, Mercedes have decided to improve upon its capability and equipment, enhancing what was already a rather capable package.

The style has been subtly revised to make it appear lower and sleeker. The GLC is now 4,716 millimetres long 60 millimetres longer and has a 15-mm longer wheelbase, at 2,888 mm, than the car it replaces. The headlights are new, narrower units which meld with the new front grille and are more triangular toward the outside heading to the side profile. The mirrors are now mounted on further back on the doors. The wheel-arches are vastly similar and the GLC 300 wears 19-inch wheels with 235/55 rubber. The side running-boards are now tapered and widen towards the rear doors. The shoulder line now rises upward and forms a tighter triangle at the rear quarter-panels. The tail itself has been tightened up with sleeker LED tail-light clusters tapering inward sharper into a black bar running across the powered tail-gate. The “GLC 300” and “4MATIC” badging point to a more powerful engine and a all-wheel-drive powertrain. It also rides higher than most of the Euro-spec models. More on that in a few paragraphs.

Inside, the Mercedes GLC has been transformed into a modern-day cruiser with amenities that more than mimic its bigger and more premium sibling, the S-Class. Front and centre is a new and rather large 11.9-inch centre touchscreen that features the latest MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) interface and telematics. The steering wheel is familiar, too, being the new one with a black and silver-metal finish with most of the necessary controls offered on the side spokes via touch panels. Everything from phone calls, media volume, track selection, voice control, cruise control, and the toggle for the driver information display is on there.

The seats offer excellent support and have premium upholstery to feel comfortable on journeys short and long. The memory settings and multi-way adjustment possibilities with lumbar make finding a nice driving position easy. The pinstriped wood finish on the dashboard is a neat touch, as are the floating door panels and ambient lighting. There is plenty of room and that is also the case in the rear. The rear seats too offer good support and the knee room has increased as well. Behind the split-folding seat-back is a 620-litre boot that can be upped to 1,680 litres. More than enough room for a weekend getaway. As with every large Mercedes SUV, there are a slew of options and packages to enhance the ease of managing various cargo and load types.

