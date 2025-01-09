Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched at Rs 1.28 Crore

A more affordable variant of the EQS SUV compared to the EQS 580 SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV costs Rs 13 lakh less than the bigger one.

Alongside the…uh, “electrifying” new G Class, The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV also made its India debut with a price tag of Rs 1.28 crore, Rs 13 lakh than the EQS 580 SUV which costs Rs 1.41 crore (all ex-showroom). It is a five-seater, unlike the EQS 580 SUV which packs seven seats.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV is powered by the same 122-kWh battery pack found on the 580 but gets a marginally better MIDC-rated range of 820 km, 11km more than the 580. The motors have a lower output as well, a combined total of 360 hp and 800 Nm, while the 580 pumps out 544 hp and 858 Nm. Charging time is just about half an hour (31 minutes to be precise) for 10-80 per cent SOC, with a minor caveat—that’s on 200-kW DC fast chargers, which are few and far between in India. A little more than six hours for a 0-100 per cent charge using the 22-kW wall box charger is good.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV can hit 100 km/h from 0 in 6.1 seconds, 1.4 seconds slower than the EQS 580 SUV. The two vehicles have identical top speeds of 210 km/h, which is of course electronically limited.

The front part of the cabin is indistinguishable between the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV and the EQS 580 SUV, except instead of a third row of seats there’s a cargo area. Features are identical between the two vehicles as well, with the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV coming with a 56-inch Hyperscreen divided among the passenger display, the infotainment system and the driver’s gauges. There’s a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, a 360-degree camera and four-zone climate control rounding up the package. As far as safety is concerned, there’s Level 2 ADAS and nine airbags.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV is one of the many electric vehicles launched in India by the German manufacturers, and we are sure there’s more to come.

