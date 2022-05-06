Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am Collaborate to Form “The Flip” Concept

The Flip concept is a collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am where they have turned an AMG GT 4-Door Coupé into a cross between the SLS gullwing and G-Wagon SUV.

The collaboration between the renowned artist and global hip-hop star William Adams (Will.i.am) and Mercedes-AMG began in September 2021. The latest fruit of the collaboration is called “The Flip”, a concept that will be unveiled at the upcoming Formula 1 US Grand Prix in Miami, Florida. The one-off concept car, named WILL.I.AMG is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé that has been extensively modified.

The mission of the joint project “The Flip – Innovation for Purpose” is to give students from disadvantaged communities more access to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education in order to equip them with the skills required for future-focused jobs and to invent new technologies. All the activities surrounding “The Flip” will benefit the I.am/Angel foundation by Will.i.am to help build a STEAM-ready talent pool that will lift families and communities out of poverty. Mercedes-AMG are supporting this project enthusiastically because it also fulfils a lifelong dream for Will.i.am, a car guy, as well as a Mercedes-AMG enthusiast, that of making his personal Mercedes-AMG a reality.

Inspired by the Mercedes logo, Will.i.am created a bear-like face icon dubbed “Bear Witness”. The icon is the focal point the Bear Witness Collection that features limited edition apparel and accessories available at the Mercedes-AMG Experience Centre in Miami and online. The first volume of the collection will be available from 06 May on https://will.i.am

The elaborate conversion and construction of this concept car has been captured in an extensive six-part documentary series, “Drive” that will go on to premiere in Cannes during the 2022 film festival.

Story: Alshin Thomas

