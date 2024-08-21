Maserati GT2 Stradale Breaks Cover as a Road-legal Racer

The Maserati GT2 Stradale sits between the MC20 and the GT2 race car

The scenario of a road-legal car getting a hardcore race version is a tale as old as time. But what about a situation where that very race car now gets a road-legal version? That is the very definition of the Maserati GT2 Stradale unveiled at the Monterey Car Week, as it is essentially a middle ground between the MC20 and the hardcore GT2 race car. Even though this may seem a little confusing at first, what the Maserati GT2 Stradale has in its arsenal will make you forget that confusion pretty quickly and leave you smiling from ear-to-ear.

The reason why is that the Maserati have managed to keep a lot of the race-ready goodies from their GT2 racer on the GT2 Stradale. It starts with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 640 hp (10 hp more than the MC20) and 730 Nm. Paired to an eight-speed DCT distributing power to the rear wheels, it can hit 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds at top out at 324 km/h.

Other wizardry on the Maserati GT2 Stradale include it going on a significant diet, shaving off a healthy 60 kg compared to the MC20 with a kerb weight of 1,365 kg. Crucially, it also gains the GT2’s racing suspension setup and most of the aggressive aerodynamic upgrades over the MC20 that helps it generate 500 kg of downforce at 280 km/h. Essentially fitting the bill for a road-legal race car.

While the Maserati MC20 is already gorgeous on the eyes with a sleek design, the GT2 Stadale amps up the aggression. Although it’s not quite at the level of the GT2 racer, there’s a juicy front splitter up front, with a multitude of vents all over to aid with cooling and aerodynamic efficiency. Topping off the racy exterior is the GT2 rear wing at the rear as well as 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it’s a more civilised space with a blend of carbon fibre Alcantara and matte surfaces used for the cabin and you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display as well as an six-speaker audio system for additional niceties. You can also opt for a 12-speaker unit.

While Maserati haven’t given a price or how many units they plan on rolling out, it will cost significantly more than than the MC20 coupé but will be even more exclusive in terms of ownership experience.