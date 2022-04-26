Maruti Suzuki XL6: Modern Family Van: First Drive Report

Maruti Suzuki have given the Ertiga’s sibling its fair share of updates that include an all-new gearbox and subtle aesthetic updates as well. Here’s what’s new on the new XL6

Aesthetically new?

At first glance, it actually doesn’t look all that different. The wide moustache-like chrome garnish on the grille remains and so do the headlamps and bumpers. However, the grille has been redesigned along with the wheels that are now an all-new 16-inch set adding a sense of buff-ness to the stance of this MPV. As we move towards the back, the tail-lamp set has been smoked out, that’s topped by a new wing and a shark-fin antenna. I’ve always liked how distinct the XL6 looked, even though I find the chrome a little overwhelming. Maruti Suzuki are also offering an array of new colours along with three trim levels, which is nice to see.

What’s under the hood?

the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder, petrol engine, now called the K15C and which now gets Maruti’s DualJet tech. The motor has been coupled with a 12V mild-hybrid unit that allows for a quieter start-stop system, along with an initial torque assist. The power output is 103 hp and there’s 137 Nm of torque. The initial torque assist was a touch I really liked; however, the naturally aspirated mill takes its time to get going. I would have really liked to see some kind of forced induction in this motor for that punch it lacks. The engine comes mated to a five-speed stick shift or an all-new six-speed torque converter that replaces the old four-speed unit. And the best part, we also see paddle shifters for the auto box. While the manual is a hoot to drive, as usual, I was impressed by the automatic ’box too. Kickdowns happen instantly and shifts are almost seamless; take control of the gearbox with the paddle shifters and you will be surprised to see how quickly the car shifts through gears.

Luxurious on the inside?

I quite liked the dark leatherette. The cabin more or less remains unchanged; however, the infotainment unit is a new seven-inch one, as seen in the Baleno. For the first time, we get to see ventilated seats for the driver and passenger and, boy, do they work well. The driver display remains unchanged with analogue dials flanking a tiny display unit. I would’ve liked to see an all-digital display just as a nice value-addition. Captain seats have been retained for the second row, which was quite roomy, too; however, second-row ventilated seats should be available at least as an option. The third row, as the case is with cars in this segment, does become a little difficult for my frame.

Storage compartments is yet another key element that I found the XL6 lacking in, especially for the second-row passengers. Yes, front-seat storage is available and so are door-panel compartments; however, considering the amount of space the cabin has, I’m sure Maruti could have added something to the central part of the cabin. Overall, the cabin did feel like a nice place to be in and the build quality was indeed impressive.

Tech-laden?

Maruti Suzuki have taken the premium tag for the XL6 a bit too seriously and given this MPV a bunch of creature comforts that we see for the first time. A 360-degree camera, TPMS, Suzuki Connect (a feature that allows passengers to connect their phone to the infotainment and control it via the phone), ESP, Hill Hold, and, lastly, four airbags as well. In this entire suite of electronics, the 360-degree camera was the one feature that I used quite a bit; however, its proximity sensors were a little too sensitive for my liking.

Worth it?

Priced from Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) all the way to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the XL6 is quite a strong product in that segment. However, when compared to the Kia Carens, the XL6 falls short on the equipment front and the lack of a diesel engine in the XL6 is yet another bummer for me. However, at the price point where the XL6 is placed, it makes a strong case for itself. Even so, the few rough edges that the car has may be revised in its next iteration.