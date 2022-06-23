Hyundai Venue First Drive Review – When You Need a Change of Venue

The facelift Hyundai Venue has arrived and it retains what it does best while bringing a whole lot more to the table. It’s received some very specific—and timely—updates that make it better than it has ever been. We had a go in it in Hyderabad.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Apurva Ambep

A refreshing change is always welcome, especially when it has been some time the grind has been carrying on and on. The party has now moved to a new venue. The new Venue.

The Hyundai Venue is a compact crossover SUV that has been doing rather well for itself and the company. Even though it has aged, a mid-life update, heart-transplant, and refreshed transmissions helped keep the momentum going. Now, though, Hyundai have made some even bigger changes, inside and out, and under the skin. The new Venue looks sharp and drives even sharper than before, and packs some very usable tech advancements and convenience features inside the cabin. We got our hands on the Venue Turbo SX(O) DCT, the top-spec turbo-petrol with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, for this review.

First up, the parametric grille. Coated in “dark chrome”, it has a medieval age plate mail armour vibe to it and looks boldly stylish while being just as eye-catching as well, set in a black-mask base. The headlamps are as before with the main LED projector units set below the daytime lights in a split set-up. Below the grille is a wide rectangular expanse of black plastic that Hyundai hope will give the Venue a larger, more elevated stance. Along the side, the Venue has some juicy creases, especially over the wheel-arches. The new 16-inch wheel design gets 215-sec rubber on this SX(O) trim. The chrome door-handles stand out as do the thick black cladding and the silver roof-rails. The rear has sharp new vertical LED tail-lamp clusters with the same black plastic bar design running on below them accentuating its height.

There are some big changes inside, mainly in terms of the user interface. There are many elements from the new i20 I’ve come to grow very fond of. The centre screen is an 8.0-inch, high-definition widescreen unit with a rather responsive touch-control set-up. It works well. Hyundai’s BlueLink suite is also a part of the equipment list and offers more than 60 connected features. The voice control system can recognise regional languages as well. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay help integrate a smartphone with the car. The home-to-car feature with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant are also present and work with their respective third-party ware. The Hyundai Venue also brings ambient sounds to help create a more calming effect in the cabin. It also gets convenient wireless charging, USB Type A and Type C ports. Plus, there is the smart keyless entry and drive, auto-folding wing-mirrors with puddle lamps, an electric sunroof, and the interior air purifier.

The seats have seen a due revision and are more supportive. The front seat-backs have been thinned out to make for more rear knee-room—the only problem I found in the previous model. There is a more than decent amount of room overall. The rear seat-back is split 60:40 and also reclines to make for even more comfortable ergonomics. The tail-gate opens up to a generous boot about 350 litres and the split-folding seats add to flexibility.

The driver information display has a digital cluster with a climbing speedometer and tachometer with a TFT colour display in the centre showing tyre pressure information, driving and fuel efficiency data monitor as well as the drive modes. Yes, the new Venue gets three drive modes, as with its siblings and cousins. The “Eco” mode aims to enhance fuel efficiency on the move by using a duller engine map for a delayed and more gradual throttle-pedal response. “Normal” makes for a balance between efficiency and response, whereas “Sport” makes for the best response and most engaging driving feel.

