Hyundai Tucson First Drive Review – Clear Benchmark

The new Hyundai Tucson raises the bar for design and style with a properly futuristic take on a modern C-SUV that goes as good as it looks. We drove it in Bengaluru to bring you this report.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Apurva Ambep

I must say some things are looked forward to more than many others and, for me, the new Tucson was one of those. Ever since its international reveal some time ago, the unique front end and lighting had me in awe of the detail. The desire to drive it was fuelled by much more, though.

The previous Hyundai Tucson was an incredible car to drive. It was sturdy, had a high-quality and well-appointed interior, and even the option of an all-wheel-drive variant. However, the world has turned round several times since then and a lot has changed. Hyundai have decided to step it up a few notches—again—and that brings me to the all-new Tucson.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson is the fourth generation of Hyundai’s SUV bestseller. It is the third iteration to come to India and I’m glad it is here. Since its launch in 2004, more than 70 lakh units of this car have been sold worldwide. The new take on Hyundai’s new SUV arrives with a progressive and ambitious new look that is unlike anything else on the road, the guiding principle being the global brand’s new “Sensuous Sportiness” design identity with parametric highlights making for a swank new face.

The design of the all-new Tucson was conceived two years ago with “Le Fil Rouge”, a four-door coupé concept, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. This was a landmark: the first Hyundai model guided by “Sensuous Sportiness” as the link between the brand’s past and its present and future. The concept featured a clean and seamless design with crisp geometric angles and sharp edges to create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines. The Tucson is reminiscent of the concept vehicle; a bold move and one much appreciated. The long sweeping hood, rising shoulder-line, distinct creases along the side, and level roof-line are joined by a much longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs with 18-inch wheels and 235/60 rubber. The Tucson has a wheelbase 85 millimetres longer than its predecessor’s and it is now 150 mm longer overall. But the highlights are all up front.

The parametric air shutter grille design with integrated “Parametric Jewel Hidden Lights” signature cluster of 10 LED daytime units and the square main beams below them make for a face unlike any other. It looks stunning! At the rear, too, the LED tail-light signature features a continuous bar across with four drop-down elements. Above those is an encased 3D Hyundai emblem where the rear wiper would otherwise be. The Tucson has a hidden rear wiper for a cleaner look…and function.

The Hyundai Tucson’s elevated design and thoughtful elements are combined with state-of-the-art technology which raises the bar in the segment and, quite clearly, makes it the benchmark. For Hyundai, this Tucson represents their vision of how cars should be designed and experienced today; not as concepts, but as production vehicles. And the all-new Tucson’s new approach to style comes without any compromise on functionality.

The new key fits snug in my pocket as the keyless drive system continues to be conveniently implemented. Inside, the wraparound design of the dashboard is joined by a slew of screens with most buttons replaced by touch controls. The elements are similar in their layout to the Creta’s and the Alcazar’s but the way they have been crafted is new. The controls on the steering wheel, light and wiper stalks, and lower centre console are all fresh. The interface is a pair of 10.25-inch screens—one for the centre console and another for the driver information display behind the wheel. The digital instrument cluster has themes that change with the drive mode and also packs a turn-by-turn navigation display. These are full-colour, high-resolution units and look sharp and modern, with piano black accents around them both. The climate controls are on the third touchscreen, below the centre unit. The new chunky gear-lever is joined by buttons for the heated and ventilated front seats and drive and terrain mode selection, among other functions.

The driver and passenger seats are both power-adjustable; my driver’s seat has 10-way adjustments, including seat base height and lumbar support plus two memory settings, and the front passenger gets eight-way adjustments. Nice! The seats are upholstered in perforated faux leather and also feature matte chrome inserts below the adjustable head-restraints. There’s a lot going on inside here. The new Tucson packs dual-zone climate control with multi-air mode, Qi wireless smartphone charging, a huge panoramic sunroof, an air-purifier, surround-view 360° cameras, 64-colour ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, several connected car features with voice commands plus Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, and a thumping eight-speaker Bose audio system.

More on page 2 >