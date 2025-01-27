Hyundai Creta Electric Launched in India

The new Hyundai Creta Electric, the all-electric version of Hyundai’s iconic mid-size SUV, is all set to make its way to customer homes after its launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two battery pack options, a 42-kWh produces 135 hp and offers up to 390 km of driving range on a single charge, and a larger 51.4- kWh Long Range option which produces 171 hp and offers up to 473 km of range. The Long Range option is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds.

Hyundai claim the Creta Electric can be charged from 10-80% in just 58 minutes with 50-kW DC charging, while the 11-kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger takes only four hours to charge the EV from 10-100%.

Similar to its N-Line ICE counterpart, the new Hyundai Creta Electric gets pixelated graphic front-grille with integrated charging port and a pixelated graphic front-lower bumper.

The Creta Electric is equipped with Active Air Flaps (AAF) strategically positioned to help in better cooling the battery and powertrain and improve aerodynamic efficiency. For optimum stability and to improve range, the new Hyundai Creta Electric features 17-inch Aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres.

Furthermore, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology transforms this EV into a portable power source enabling users to charge or power external devices inside as well as outside the vehicle.

The new Hyundai Creta Electric comes with i-Pedal technology that enables users to use only one pedal, the accelerator, to accelerate, decelerate and bring the vehicle to a complete stop without the need for using the brake pedal. Other modern features include the like shift-by-wire system for seamless shifting. The “Digital Key” feature allows users to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch.

The new Hyundai Creta Electric is available in four standard-range variants: Executive, Smart, Smart(O) and Premium, and two long-range variants, Smart (O) and Excellence. There are also eight monotone and two dual-tone colour options including three matte colours, to suit every style. The new Ocean Blue Metallic colour with black roof is an exclusive colour to make the Creta Electric stand out from the conventional models.

After being launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Hyundai Creta Electric is available across all authorised dealerships starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)