SEPTEMBER 2022

Marching Towards an Electric Future



The last month was extremely hectic with non-stop travel. On our 75th Independence Day (15 August) we visited Mahindra’s new design centre and their Formula E headquarters in Banbury, Oxfordshire, England, where most of the F1 and rally teams are located. The design centre is state of the art with all the modern equipment at the disposal of the head of design, Pratap Bose. They showcased the all-new INGLO EV platform and also displayed five SUV concepts, all of which were spectacular. The electric vehicles (EV) by Mahindra will be sold under the XUV and BE (Born Electric) brands.



We were also taken on a guided tour of the Mahindra Formula E headquarters by Dilbagh Gill and it was the highlight of the day for me. It was a treat to see the ultra-lightweight components for the race car and how the inverter has shrunk from the size of a big car battery to that of a motorcycle battery in the last couple of years. We were also shown the race simulator where they go through a whole race before each race weekend. It was a very informative and thoroughly enjoyable tour. Thank you once again, Dilbagh Gill.



Two weeks later, I was in Prague, Czech Republic, with Škoda for the global unveiling of the new brand logo and the Vision 7S, based on their new design language, Modern Solid. We had an interaction with the new global CEO, Klaus Zellmer, about Škoda’s future plans and the way forward for electric vehicles.



It is with a very heavy heart that we, at Next Gen Publishing Private Limited, are carrying Cyrus Mistry’s obituary in this issue. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.







EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

