DECEMBER 2021

Let the New Year Bring New Hope



This is the last editorial in the year 2021. I hope the worst is over and also hope the year 2022 proves better than the past two years that tested all of us to the maximum. Let 2022 be the year when we get back to our normal way of life, start travelling, get rid of the mask, and be free from the necessity of undergoing RTPCR tests while travelling.



The automobile industry is still suffering from semiconductor shortage, because of which some of the popular SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Sonet, Hyundai Creta, and Venue have eight to nine months of waiting period. According to the industry, this shortage should be over by the middle of 2022.



Crude oil prices have come down but we are yet to see the price of petrol and diesel come down.



With things just about getting back to normal, a new variant of COVID-19 has surfaced in South Africa, causing other countries to shut down borders for people travelling from African countries. Let us hope the new variant does not spread across the globe to necessitate yet another lockdown.



Are EVs really the future of propulsion or is it non-polluting synthetic fuel (like the one Porsche are working on), or is hydrogen the future? This issue is not restricted only to powering the car; one has also to look at how safe these fuels are in case of a fire as well as other aspects such as safety under impact in case of an accident.



Another pertinent issue is how to douse the flames if an EV catches fire. It is very difficult to contain the conflagration if the battery is fully charged. Last but not least, we need clean and renewable energy for electric vehicles, not the energy generated by burning coal.



The demise of Sir Frank Williams is a big loss to the world of motor sport and especially to Formula 1, for he was the founder of Williams F1 team. May his soul rest in peace.

