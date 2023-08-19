AUGUST 2023

Car India Turns 18



The Car India magazine celebrates its 18th anniversary this month. On this occasion I would like to thank all our readers for their support over the past 18 years. I would also like to thank all the manufacturers for their unstinting support. Needless to say, we would not be where we are today without the wholehearted support of our readers and the manufacturers.



The photographers and writers get their credit in the magazine but I would like to thank the unsung heroes: the designers, copy desk editor, and, last but not least, the marketing team without whom it would not be possible to bring out the magazine every month.



The month gone by was extremely hectic with a slew of launches and first drives. While some of them were all-new SUVs, others were re-badged MPVs and facelift SUVs. The Invicto is Maruti’s version of the Toyota HyCross Hybrid. Then we have the Kia Seltos facelift and the all-new Hyundai Exter compact SUV, the all-new SUV Elevate from Honda, the all-new Citroën C3 Air Cross SUV, and the Porsche Cayenne SUV. The Audi e-tron, which has received some upgrades, becomes Audi Q8 e-tron SUV. Mercedes also held the first drive of the new GLC SUV. It is a well-known fact that all the manufacturers like to launch new cars during this period leading up to the festive season of Dasara and Diwali.



The Hyundai Exter will take on the Tata Punch in the compact SUV segment and the Honda Elevate and the Citroën C3 Air Cross will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Škoda Kushaq, and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the mid SUV segment.



Once again, I would like to thank all our readers and manufacturers for their support.





EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription